Arsenal Target Confirms He Wants to Join Gunners After Rejecting Offers From Turkish Clubs

Arsenal target Çağlar Söyüncü will make the Gunners very happy this summer after declaring that they are the club he wants to join, now leaving it to head of recruitment Sven Mislintat and chief executive Ivan Gazidis to sort out a deal with Freiburg.

Arsenal have been linked with Söyüncü ever since the president of his former club in Turkey, Altinordu, publicly claimed that the London side had been asking for information about him.

It was then reported that the 'new Mats Hummels' would make a decision on his future after Eid celebrations last week. And that would appear to be what he has done.

"I hope I go to Arsenal," the 22-year-old is now quoted as saying by Turkish outlet Gunes.

"I really want to play in the Premier League, but everything depends on [Freiburg] because I have a contract for 3 more years," he added.

"I received offers from some of the teams in Turkey. I would not be able to give names, but I did not accept. I do not think about playing in Turkey at the moment.

"I want to continue my career in Europe. But of course we do not know what will happen in the future. One day I will the kit of a Turkish club, but this is not necessarily the time. My current goal is to achieve greater achievements in a larger team."

Arsenal have been busy this summer so far in the wake of Arsene Wenger's departure.

The Gunners have already signed full-back Stephan Lichtsteiner and goalkeeper Bernd Leno, with further deals for midfielder Lucas Torreira and centre-back Sokratis Papastathopoulos expected to also be announced before long.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero declared earlier this week that Torreira has been sold for €30m, although confirmation from Arsenal could be delayed until after the World Cup as he is currently representing Uruguay at the tournament.