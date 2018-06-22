LIVE: Brazil Faces Upstart Costa Rica in World Cup Group E Clash

Follow along for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays as Brazil faces Costa Rica in the World Cup group stage.

By Avi Creditor
June 22, 2018

Brazil was battered by Switzerland and held to a draw in its World Cup opener, and it will be seeking all three points to feel better about its Group E standing in Russia when it faces group upstart Costa Rica on Friday in Saint Petersburg.

In his side's first match, Neymar suffered 10 fouls on his own, as the Swiss opted for a physical brand of defending to stifle the powerful Seleção. Costa Rica has been known to frustrate opponents while being tough to break down, too, and Brazil will be hoping to unlock Los Ticos with the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Gabriel Jesus and Willian joining the PSG superstar.

Costa Rica's 2014 quarterfinal run has given the nation more respect on the international stage, but after a loss to Serbia in the opener, the Concacaf nation has a taller task ahead if it is to stay in contention to return to the knockout rounds.

Brazil came out on the front foot, and Coutinho fired the first warning shot in the fourth minute. On the opposite side of the field from where he opened the scoring vs. Switzerland, the Barcelona star launched a long-range attempt, though this one flew over the bar. 

Costa Rica nearly connected for a stunner eight minutes later. On a lightning quick counterattack, a sharp cutback pass played Celso Borges into the top of the box, where he connected for a first-time effort that rolled just wide of the far post.

Brazil had a goal disallowed in the 26th minute. Neymar had a ball tackled away, but it landed right at the foot of Marcelo. The Real Madrid left back slipped in a pass for Gabriel Jesus, who finished, but the Man City forward was well offside at the time of the pass, and the assistant referee's flag went up to nullify the score.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both teams:

Here are the rosters for both sides:

BRAZIL

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Roma), Ederson (Man City), Cassio (Corinthians)

Defenders: Danilo (Man City), Fagner (Corinthians), Thiago Silva (PSG), Miranda (Inter), Marquinhos (PSG), Pedro Geromel (Gremio), Marcelo (Real Madrid), Filipe Luis (Atletico Madrid)

Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid), Paulinho (Barcelona), Fernandinho (Man City), Renato Augusto (Beijing Guoan), Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona), Fred (Shakhtar), Willian (Chelsea)

Forwards: Neymar (PSG), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Gabriel Jesus (Man City), Douglas Costa (Juventus), Taison (Shakhtar)

Manager: Tite

COSTA RICA

Goalkeepers: Leonel Moreira (Herediano), Keylor Navas (Real Madrid), Patrick Pemberton (LDA)

Defenders: Johnny Acosta (Aguilas Dorados), Francisco Calvo (Minnesota United), Oscar Duarte (Espanyol), Cristian Gamboa (Celtic), Giancarlo Gonzalez (Bologna), Ronald Matarrita (NYCFC), Bryan Oviedo (Sunderland), Ian Smith (Norrkoping), Kendall Waston (Vancouver Whitecaps)

Midfielders: Randall Azofeifa (Herediano), Christian Bolanos (Saprissa), Celso Borges (Deportivo La Coruna), Daniel Colindres (Saprissa), David Guzman (Portland Timbers), Bryan Ruiz (Sporting Lisbon), Yeltsin Tejeda (Lausanne), Rodney Wallace (NYCFC)

Forwards: Joel Campbell (Real Betis), Marco Urena (LAFC), Johan Venegas (Saprissa)

Manager: Oscar Ramirez

