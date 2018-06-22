Brazil Manager Tite Defends Neymar After Frustrating Afternoon Against Costa Rica

By 90Min
June 22, 2018

Brazil manager Tite has backed his star player Neymar following another difficult World Cup afternoon. The Selecao ran out 2-0 winners against Costa Rica on Friday afternoon, but were made to wait until the 90th minute before finding the back of the net.

Neymar did eventually score, six minutes after Philippe Coutinho managed to finally beat an in form Keylor Navas between the sticks for Brazil's opponents. However, with much of his side's attacking presence going through the PSG forward, it was an overall uninspiring day from the winger.

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/GettyImages

But Brazil boss Tite has jumped to his defence, reminding people that Neymar has only just come back from a three and a half month injury layoff.

“[Neymar’s] individuality shows up if the whole group is playing well,” Tite said, via the Guardian

“You can’t put all the responsibility on one player. He was out three and a half months and he played the full match. He’s a human being. He needs some time to resume his high standard but before he does that there is a team which has to be strong and not dependent on him.”

Neymar was handed a penalty around 15 minutes from full time during the match - a decision that was then overturned by VAR, and Brazil were handed a foul against them for the forward diving, but Tite doesn't seem to care too much about the decision to overrule it.

“If I was the referee I would not go back but I respect that because it is subject to interpretation.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

“We don’t need referees to win the game, we just want it to be fair. To me it was a penalty. But we don’t want any help. We don’t need any help, the players don’t need help, I don’t want help. We want to be more competent.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)