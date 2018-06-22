Bundesliga Star Wants Summer Reunion With Jurgen Klopp as Rumours of Liverpool Switch Swirl

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mario Götze has revealed that he wants to quit the German side this summer in favour of a move to Liverpool, in order to link up with former manager Jurgen Klopp.

The German midfielder, who famously scored the winning goal in the 2014 World Cup final against Argentina, has struggled to recapture the form he showed during his first spell at the club, with a host of injury problems having seemingly taken their toll.

The 26-year-old is keen to test himself in England however, and has twice toyed with the idea of joining Liverpool, according to Bundesliga expert Lee Price.

Shaun Clark/GettyImages

“Liverpool have emerged as the favourites to sign Mario Götze," he said, as quoted by the Express.

“One man [Klopp] has known and liked for a long time - and has considered signing for Liverpool on two occasions - is Mario Götze. The German star is out of favour at Borussia Dortmund, and wants to test himself in England, plus would command a relatively modest fee in today’s hyperactive transfer market."





Price went on to claim that most Premier League sides would be interested in a player of Götze's calibre, but the lure of reuniting with former manager Jurgen Klopp means that Liverpool are his preferred destination.

“Most Premier League clubs would take the star, but Liverpool would be his top choice, largely because of the Klopp factor - who he worked with at Dortmund.

“Their deal for Nabil Fekir collapsed, and the club are scraping around for alternatives - with Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish and Stoke’s Xherdan Shaqiri both being monitored but not convincing Jurgen Klopp.

“Klopp thinks he can revitalise the player’s career, unearth a bargain, and add strength in depth to his squad.”

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Götze will now have to wait and see whether the Reds will indeed try and resurrect a deal for Fekir, or whether they will take a punt on a player who failed to make Germany's World Cup squad for this summer's finals in Russia.