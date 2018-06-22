Inter Consider Suso Approach as Milan Eye Marcelo Brozovic in Possible Part Exchange Deal

June 22, 2018

Inter could make an audacious move to sign Suso from their Milan rivals with the lure of Champions League football.

The Spanish midfielder has played for AC Milan since 2015 but he could be on the move across the city, and the Rossoneri's interest in a couple of Inter players could help to facilitate the deal.

According to trusted Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, AC Milan are interested in Marcelo Brozovic and there have also been suggestions that Inter could include Antonio Candreva as a possible makeweight.

JOHANNES EISELE/GettyImages

Inter have not yet made any sort of bid but they are considering it, having had a proposal for the former Liverpool man turned down last summer.

On that occasion, Milan not only rejected Inter's approach but also tied Suso to a new contract keeping him at the club until the end of the 2021/22 season.

However, a place in the Champions League is a considerable bargaining chip, and Inter are set to return to the group stages of Europe's premier club competition for the first time since 2012.

Suso scored 8 goals and provided 14 assists last season for Milan, ranking him second in their list of most productive attacking players. Only Patrick Cutrone contributed to more goals than Suso.

Brozovic finished the Serie A season strongly but Inter clearly believe that Suso is the more valuable player and they are prepared to sacrifice the Croatian to push a deal through.

Although Inter did put forward the idea of using Candreva instead of Brozovic in the transfer, AC Milan prefer the latter.

