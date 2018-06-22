Liverpool Fans React in Shock to Player's Eye-Watering New Wage Packet

By 90Min
June 22, 2018

Liverpool fans have been left stunned by the size of Emre Can's new salary at Juventus, after the former Reds man signed for the Bianconeri on Thursday following months of speculation.

Can refused to sign a new contract at Anfield and left on a free at the end of the season. With details emerging about the German midfielder's new contract at Juventus, it is unsurprising that Liverpool were unwilling to meet his demands.

As the Daily Mirror's David Maddock revealed, Can will earn £220,000 a week in Italy for a minimum of £11m a year - considerably more than any current Liverpool player.

Can claims that he has not left Liverpool just for the money, and certainly it is true that he will have a better chance of regular silverware at Juventus.

But nevertheless, it is an eye-watering salary and any Liverpool fans who have slated the club for not working harder to hang onto the 24-year-old will now understand why.

On social media, Reds supporters were left baffled by the size of Can's wage packet, though some wished him luck at Juventus.

His departure is undoubtedly a blow for Liverpool, but they coped fairly well without him in the latter stages of the season and the arrival of Naby Keita from RB Leipzig is a considerable sweetener.

There had been some animosity from Liverpool fans towards contract rebel Can, but with the saga now over Can thanked Liverpool staff and supporters for their support in a heartfelt message on Instagram, saying "one piece of my heart will always be at Liverpool."

Juventus are getting their summer business done early, having already added Douglas Costa and Mattia Perin to their ranks. Joao Cancelo is also likely to join from Valencia in the near future.

