Liverpool Fans React in Shock to Player's Eye-Watering New Wage Packet

Liverpool fans have been left stunned by the size of Emre Can's new salary at Juventus, after the former Reds man signed for the Bianconeri on Thursday following months of speculation.

Can refused to sign a new contract at Anfield and left on a free at the end of the season. With details emerging about the German midfielder's new contract at Juventus, it is unsurprising that Liverpool were unwilling to meet his demands.

As the Daily Mirror's David Maddock revealed, Can will earn £220,000 a week in Italy for a minimum of £11m a year - considerably more than any current Liverpool player.

Anyone wondering why Emre Can left @LFC for Juventus: he will be earning a minimum £11m a year for the first two years of a four year contract in Italy. That's £220,000 a week, which would have made him Liverpool's highest earner. By some distance. — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) June 21, 2018

Can claims that he has not left Liverpool just for the money, and certainly it is true that he will have a better chance of regular silverware at Juventus.

But nevertheless, it is an eye-watering salary and any Liverpool fans who have slated the club for not working harder to hang onto the 24-year-old will now understand why.

On social media, Reds supporters were left baffled by the size of Can's wage packet, though some wished him luck at Juventus.

I don't know many Liverpool fans that think he's worth that, whether or no they are a fan of his. — Gary Donnelly (@babblist) June 21, 2018

Yep. I'm a fan of his but I'm not sure I'd even pay half that to be honest. — The Liverpool Way (@theliverpoolway) June 21, 2018

Hmmmm seems a lot like the figure he was once quoted to be demanding from Liverpool.



Can is a funny one. Could become a really top midfielder, or could fade into potential irrelevance.



Good player but not worth breaking wage structure for, good luck to him though. — Gary Stewart (@GaryStew1980) June 21, 2018

Fair play Emre. See ya lad. Onwards and upwards. — Mike Wilson (@Redsmail) June 21, 2018

His departure is undoubtedly a blow for Liverpool, but they coped fairly well without him in the latter stages of the season and the arrival of Naby Keita from RB Leipzig is a considerable sweetener.

There had been some animosity from Liverpool fans towards contract rebel Can, but with the saga now over Can thanked Liverpool staff and supporters for their support in a heartfelt message on Instagram, saying "one piece of my heart will always be at Liverpool."

Juventus are getting their summer business done early, having already added Douglas Costa and Mattia Perin to their ranks. Joao Cancelo is also likely to join from Valencia in the near future.