Real Madrid Sign Teenage Goalkeeping Sensation Andriy Lunin on Long-Term Deal

By 90Min
June 22, 2018

Spanish giants Real Madrid have announced reaching a deal with Ukrainian club Zorya Luhansk over a transfer for goalkeeping sensation Andriy Lunin.

The 19-year-old stopper only joined Zorya from boyhood club Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk last summer, but his performances between the sticks over the course of last season has prompted Los Blancos to make a move for his services.

The Champions League holders put out a statement via their official website, announcing that they've signed the youngster on a six-year deal.

"Real Madrid CF and FC Zorya Luhansk have agreed to the transfer of player Andriy Lunin, who remains linked to the club for the next six seasons," the statement reads.

While Madrid did not include details regarding a transfer fee, it is believed that they parted with the sum of €14m in order to get the deal over the line.

The club, rumoured to be chasing Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois, as well as AS Roma and Brazil stopper Alisson Becker, have gone a completely different route with this latest acquisition, who should prove an able understudy to Keylor Navas if no other changes are made in the goalkeeping department this summer.

