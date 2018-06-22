How to Watch Serbia vs. Switzerland: World Cup Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Serbia vs. Switzerland in the World Cup group stage on Friday, June 22.

By Jenna West
June 22, 2018

Serbia and Switzerland will face off in a Group E match at the World Cup on Friday.

Switzerland is coming off a 1-1 draw with Brazil, preventing the favorites from getting out to a running start in the group. The Swiss will look to build on that momentum against the team that sits in first place.

Serbia defeated Costa Rica 1-0 behind a free kick from Aleksandar Kolarov to claim all three points, and will be looking to take another step toward the knockout stage with another three points.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: FOX, Telemundo

Live Stream: You can stream the match live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

More Soccer

