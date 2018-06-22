West Ham Express Interest in Jack Wilshere Following Midfielder's Decision to Leave Arsenal

West Ham have reportedly become the latest team to join the queue of clubs keen on signing Jack Wilshere this summer, following the midfielder's decision to leave Arsenal.

The 26-year-old is set to leave the Emirates Stadium on a free transfer this summer following discussions with new manager Unai Emery, with Premier League sides Crystal Palace, Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers all linked as well as Italian outfits Juventus, AC Milan and Sampdoria.

The England international is looking for a new club this summer after being told by Emery that he would only be on the fringes of the Arsenal squad. The midfielder took to Instagram to explain his decision to leave, admitting that at this point in his career he needs regular football.

That shouldn't prove to be too problematic for Wilshere, who has various teams eyeing him up, from both the Premier League and abroad. And one more outfit has just been added to the list - offering Wilshere an opportunity to stay in London.

According to Sky Sources, West Ham have expressed their interest in Wilshere. The east London outfit are undergoing a bit of an overhaul this summer, and the energetic playmaker could be a key ingredient to Manuel Pellegrini's team.

Thanks for the memories 💙 A post shared by Jack Wilshere (@jackwilshere) on Jun 19, 2018 at 1:16pm PDT

The Hammers have already signed goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski from Swansea and defender Issa Diop from Toulouse in what has been a productive start to the summer transfer window.

Wilshere, left out of England's World Cup squad, announced his Gunners departure on Instagram, writing: "Following a number of extensive conversations with those at the club, and in particular a recent meeting with the new manager Unai Emery, I felt that I was ultimately left with little choice but to make the decision that I have due to purely footballing reasons.

Power Sport Images/GettyImages

"I am sure everyone can understand that, at this point in my life and career, I need to be playing regular first-team football and following my meeting with Mr Emery I came away with the feeling that it would be very difficult for me to do so at Arsenal."