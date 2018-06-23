Ajax Manager Erik ten Hag Confirms Talks With Southampton Over Serbian Star Dusan Tadic

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed the Dutch side's interest in signing Dusan Tadic from Southampton this summer.

Various outlets previously reported that an approach had been made over a move for the 29-year-old. And Ten Hag, having spoken to Fox Sports after a friendly match between Ajax and VVSB on Saturday, seemed very optimistic over the potential signing.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

"It is no secret that we are interested," in quotes cited by De Telegraaf. "But I also learned that we must have signatures first before it is final."

The Ajax boss paid attention while Tadic played Switzerland on Friday, and despite Serbia losing after going ahead, he was impressed with the Saints man's performance.

"He clearly showed why he is a more than a suitable player for us," Ten Hag added. He can take Ajax by the hand."

The manager, though, was careful to add that he will not be saying much more before a deal is actually reached.

He said: "Ajax reports via the official channels when everything is complete. But as long as the signature is not set, it will not happen."

Tadic has two years left on his contract with Southampton and scored seven goals in 41 appearances last season as Southampton struggled in the Premier League to finish just above the relegation zone.

The club are now gearing up for their first full term under manager Mark Huges but have not made any additions to their squad. If Tadic is sold, however, they will likely begin making moves as the Serbian will leave a huge void.