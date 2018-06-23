Arsenal Fans Desperate to See Unai Emery Sign Croatian Midfielder After Argentina Victory

By 90Min
June 23, 2018

Arsenal fans are desperate to see Unai Emery sign Ivan Rakitic this summer, after seeing the Barcelona midfielder control the game for Croatia against Argentina on Thursday night.

Croatia stunned Argentina as they ran out 3-0 winners, and Rakitic applied the icing on the cake as he wrapped up the scoring with Zlatko Dalic's side's third goal of the game in the 91st minute.

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/GettyImages

Following the win, Arsenal fans took note of the 30-year-old's performance, and Gunners fans are calling for Emery to sign the playmaker this summer.


Rakitic has been rumoured with a move to the Premier League recently, with there being rumours last month that a Paul Pogba-Ivan Rakitic swap deal could be on the cards. Arsenal were also linked with the midfielder in January, but nothing materialised. 

Rakitic played under Gunners boss Emery at Sevilla before he earnt himself a move to Spanish giants Barcelona.

Here's what Arsenal fans said about the midfielder following his magnificent performance against Argentina

               Daryl like many Arsenal fans believe they need to strengthen their midfield.

                   Some fans would prefer to see Rakitic sign instead of Banega

Having recently let go of Jack Wilshire, Arsenal are looking for a new midfielder. Lucas Torreira and Ever Banega have both been linked with a move to Arsenal this summer, but it's clear to see Rakitic would be a more welcomed addition to the club.

However, the 30-year-old played an integral part in Barcelona's side last season, featuring 55 times in all competitions. If a deal was to happen, it's almost certain that Arsenal's budget would take a big hit.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)