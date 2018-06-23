Arsenal Fans Desperate to See Unai Emery Sign Croatian Midfielder After Argentina Victory

Arsenal fans are desperate to see Unai Emery sign Ivan Rakitic this summer, after seeing the Barcelona midfielder control the game for Croatia against Argentina on Thursday night.

Croatia stunned Argentina as they ran out 3-0 winners, and Rakitic applied the icing on the cake as he wrapped up the scoring with Zlatko Dalic's side's third goal of the game in the 91st minute.

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/GettyImages

Following the win, Arsenal fans took note of the 30-year-old's performance, and Gunners fans are calling for Emery to sign the playmaker this summer.





Rakitic has been rumoured with a move to the Premier League recently, with there being rumours last month that a Paul Pogba-Ivan Rakitic swap deal could be on the cards. Arsenal were also linked with the midfielder in January, but nothing materialised.

Rakitic played under Gunners boss Emery at Sevilla before he earnt himself a move to Spanish giants Barcelona.

Here's what Arsenal fans said about the midfielder following his magnificent performance against Argentina

Somebody tell @Arsenal that Rakitic is on sale — Kesley (@_Cloud_100) June 21, 2018

Daryl like many Arsenal fans believe they need to strengthen their midfield.

@Arsenal should go all out for Rakitic. We let jack go and elneny don't cut it. Xhaka has potential but doesn't cut it atm. @ArsenalFanTV... 😂 Argentina even messi couldn't save them... would be different if they had a player like Ronaldo 🤣 — Daryl lawrence (@machine4eva) June 21, 2018

Arsenal could do with a player like Rakitic. Absolute quality player — Primal (@TheRealBhanderi) June 21, 2018

I would properly explode if Arsenal signed Rakitic. Barca change players like socks. Get in there! #baller — Marc Ashdown (@marcashdown) June 21, 2018

Some fans would prefer to see Rakitic sign instead of Banega

Hope if Emery is willing to replace Jack with one of his former players he choses Rakitic, don’t rate Banega at all tbh #AFC #COYG — Mico🇪🇬⚽️ (@TheMiconomist) June 21, 2018

Having recently let go of Jack Wilshire, Arsenal are looking for a new midfielder. Lucas Torreira and Ever Banega have both been linked with a move to Arsenal this summer, but it's clear to see Rakitic would be a more welcomed addition to the club.

However, the 30-year-old played an integral part in Barcelona's side last season, featuring 55 times in all competitions. If a deal was to happen, it's almost certain that Arsenal's budget would take a big hit.