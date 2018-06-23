Austrian Bundesliga Midfielder Reportedly Keen on Move to Newcastle United This Summer

The Red Bull Salzburg star Valon Berisha has confirmed that Newcastle are ‘very interested’ in signing him this summer, according to Chronicle Live, claiming that the club have been following him a for a long time and that it would be a ‘dream’ to play in the Premier League.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

The playmaker confirmed the rumours to Norwegian TV station TV2, he said:

“They’ve been following me for a long time. There is an interest there, but there is nothing on the table that I have to decide on yet. England is the dream and we will see what it will be like.”

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez has made it very clear that he wants to bring another midfielder to St. James’ Park to occupy the number ten role, and Berisha could be the man to do that on Tyneside.

He continued: “now that I have come to a position where I might be on top of where I can be in a club like Salzburg. It may be time for a new step.”

“I feel in a way that I’ve gotten the best in the club now, and then it’s time for a new challenge. That’s what has always been the goal. It was the same when I grew up in Egersund and wanted to stay there.

"Then I came to Wiking and took a big step in Tippeligaen. I would be best there, then take a new step. I have done the same thing I’ve done in Salzburg.

Good news for the @NUFC fans as Valon Berisha seems to be moving toward "St James Park" since he refused to sign with Sampdoria from Serie A. #NUFC pic.twitter.com/0NR8PYtXsg — Kosovan Football🇽🇰 (@kosovanfooty) June 22, 2018

“I’m a much more complete player, both in the defensive and offensive part of the game.”