Chelsea Eyeing Cut Price Pay Out for Antonio Conte Over Diego Costa 'Textgate' Scandal

June 23, 2018

Chelsea are set to attempt to cut the price needed to sack Antonio Conte by alleging he mismanaged the sale of Diego Costa last summer. 

The Blues have long been expected to part ways with the Italian boss following a lacklustre defence of the Premier League title last term, and they have explored their legal options to investigate grounds of dismissal over the 'textgate' scandal

Costa was dumped from the club at the conclusion of last season having been informed via a text message from the Chelsea boss that he was no longer needed, nor wanted at Stamford Bridge. 

Chelsea now want to explore their legal options as they believe Conte devalued any future sale of the Spanish forward by millions of pounds after clubs across Europe quickly became aware that he was no longer in their future plans - as per the Express

Conte is due to receive £9m should he be axed this summer, with former Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri expected to take his place, but the Blues are of the belief that they are due compensation of their own over Costa's handling which would allow them to lower the fee needed to dismiss the Italian. 


The Chelsea manager's treatment of Costa saw the 29-year-old miss the entire first half of last season despite being fully fit before he sealed a £59m move to his former club Atletico Madrid in January. 


The Blues ultimately feel they were robbed of a higher price for Costa and will be forced to ride out any discussions over Conte's compensation before they can officially welcome Sarri to Stamford Bridge. 

The 59-year-old has reportedly agreed a two-year deal, with the option of a third, having already looked to bring former club legend Gianfranco Zola into his backroom staff for next term

