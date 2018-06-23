Forgotten Arsenal Forward Set to Return for Pre-Season Training Ahead of Talks With Unai Emery

By 90Min
June 23, 2018

Arsenal fan favourite Lucas Perez is set to return to pre-season training with the club as normal when they eventually arrive back at London Colney, but the Spaniard is yet to have a conversation with new manager Unai Emery regarding his Gunners future.

Perez's time at Arsenal has been difficult to say the least. Having arrived into the Emirates full of optimism, the attacker was rarely given any opportunity to impress under Arsene Wenger. Despite some strong performances when he did play, the Frenchman never seemed convinced of the player's ability.

This resulted in a loan spell with Deportive La Coruna at the beginning of the 2017/18 season, and still managed to muster up eight goals and six assists in a side that was eventually relegated from the top flight.

Now, according to Goal's Chris Weatley, Perez looks set to return to London and begin pre-season with the rest of his Arsenal teammates - good news for Gunners fans who have been rooting for him since day one. However, he's yet to speak to Emery whether he will stay or not.

Perez's compatriot has been busy already this summer. Having already signed Stephan Lichtsteiner and Bern Leno, Emery is also expected to soon complete deals for Sokratis Papastathopoulous and Lucas Torreira - not to mention the various other names he's been linked with.

There are only believed to be five 'untouchable' players at Arsenal at the moment (squad members who Emery would not be willing to sell), but Arsenal fans will be praying that now is the time that Perez finally gets given his opportunity at the Emirates.

