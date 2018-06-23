Galatasaray Looking to Keep Jason Denayer Amid Interest From West Ham & Marseille

Turkish club Galatasaray are hoping to keep Manchester City defender Jason Denayer on their books after taking him up on a loan deal last summer.

The Belgian has been a City player since 2014 but has spent all of his time on loan at Sunderland, Celtic and Galatasaray, with the latter employing him on temporary deals on two separate occasions.

VI-Images/GettyImages

According to Fanatik, the Turkish champions are hoping to convince City to allow their player to make his loan move permanent this summer, but are facing competition in the form of Premier League side West Ham and Ligue 1 outfit Marseille, who are both believed to be desperate to land the 22-year-old.

Manuel Pellegrini, who returned to England's top flight this summer to take over from David Moyes at the London Stadium, is aiming to overhaul the Hammers' squad ahead of the upcoming Premier League campaign and is especially keen on bolstering his back line.

Denayer, meanwhile, wants to play for City next season, per Fanatik's report, and he has been invited to the English side's training camp ahead of their pre-season.

Of the teams involved, only City and Galatasaray can offer Champions League football, and that factor could bear heavily on the player's choice. Pep Guardiola, though, will have the final say as to where Denayer plays his football next season.

Given his invitation, the young defender will have a chance to prove his worth to the Spanish boss this summer, so he does retain a measure of control over his future.