Germany was dealt a surprise setback to start life in the World Cup. Not it's out to turn around its tournament outlook.

Following a 1-0 loss to Mexico, Germany needs points when it face Sweden in Sochi. The defending champions didn't quite look like themselves vs. El Tri, and Jogi Low will hope to inspire his side to three points it needs to avoid an unfavorable set of scenarios in the final match of Group F play. That task was made a bit more difficult by a neck injury to Mats Hummels, which has ruled the center back out for the match.

Sweden, meanwhile, earned a 1-0 win over South Korea in its opener, and by virtue of Mexico's 2-1 win over the Asian side earlier on Saturday, it can unceremoniously dump Germany out of the competition with a win.

Germany came out pressing early, and it nearly scored two minutes in, when it had a chance off a wild goal-mouth scramble blocked from in close. Timo Werner had two chances to cross from by the near post, and after his first was blocked, he headed the second across goal to Julian Draxler. The PSG playmaker's point-blank chance was blocked on the line, though, keeping it 0-0.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

GERMANY

Goalkeepers: Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona), Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Kevin Trapp (Paris Saint-Germain)

Defenders: Mats Hummels (Bayern Munich), Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Jonas Hector (Cologne), Antonio Ruediger (Chelsea), Niklas Suele (Bayern Munich), Marvin Plattenhardt (Hertha Berlin), Matthias Ginter (Borussia Monchengladbach)

Midfielders: Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Thomas Mueller (Bayern Munich), Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund), Sami Khedira (Juventus), Mesut Ozil (Arsenal), Julian Draxler (Paris Saint-Germain), Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City), Leon Goretzka (Schalke), Sebastian Rudy (Bayern Munich), Julian Brandt (Bayer Leverkusen)

Forwards: Mario Gomez (Stuttgart), Timo Werner (Leipzig)

Manager: Jogi Low

SWEDEN

Goalkeepers: Karl-Johan Johnsson (Guingamp), Kristoffer Nordfeldt (Swansea), Robin Olsen (FC Copenhagen)

Defenders: Ludwig Augustinsson (Werder Bremen), Andreas Granqvist (Krasnodar), Filip Helander (Bologna), Pontus Jansson (Leeds), Emil Krafth (Bologna), Mikael Lustig (Celtic), Victor Lindelof (Manchester United), Martin Olsson (Swansea)

Midfielders: Viktor Claesson (Krasnodar), Jimmy Durmaz (Toulouse), Albin Ekdal (Hamburger SV), Emil Forsberg (Leipzig), Oscar Hiljemark (Genoa), Sebastian Larsson (Hull City), Marcus Rohden (FC Crotone), Gustav Svensson (Seattle Sounders)

Forwards: Marcus Berg (Al Ain), John Guidetti (Alaves), Isaac Kiese Thelin (Waasland-Beveren), Ola Toivonen (Toulouse)

Manager: Janne Andersson