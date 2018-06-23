Iceland Manager 'Confident' of World Cup Victory Over Croatia Despite Humbling Loss Against Nigeria

By 90Min
June 23, 2018

Iceland manager Heimir Hallgrimsson insisted that his side are still hopeful of reaching the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup, despite a disappointing 2-0 defeat against Group D rivals Nigeria on Friday.

The Scandinavians started strongly but were outplayed by the Super Eagles in the second half, as Ahmed Musa netted a brace and Gylfi Sigurdsson missed a late penalty.

Speaking in the post-match press conference - and quoted by Nigerian website Complete Sports - Hallgrimsson said: "It’s a strange fact that we are still in the race. We didn’t think we would go through this World Cup without a loss and losses are always difficult to swallow. But we only need to beat Croatia, which is possibly easier to say than do."

Iceland have faced Croatia in six World Cup qualifiers, four of which were won by the Croats. However, Iceland won the most recent of these clashes, which took place in June 2017 in Reykjavik. Hallgrimsson was only too happy to point this out.

"They’ve had two really, really good performances in the World Cup," he said, adding: "The last one was a shining example of how good Croatia is but that also gives us confidence because we were ahead of them in our [qualifying] group and have already beaten them once in Iceland."

Hallgrimsson jokingly likened Croatia to an ex-partner: "We’ve played Croatia four times in four years and we’ve often said we’re like a married couple trying to get divorced but we always meet up again."

Iceland made an excellent start to their first ever World Cup finals, holding Argentina to a 1-1 draw in a match they were widely expected to lose. Ironically, they were widely expected to win against Nigeria but looked some way short of their best.

Iceland will take on Croatia in Rostov on Tuesday - a match they need to win to stand any chance of progressing to the last 16.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)