Journalist Provides Yet Another Update Regarding French Star's Potential Move to Liverpool

By 90Min
June 23, 2018

Would you believe it. There's another - yes, another - update regarding Nabil Fekir's potential move to Liverpool.

After signing, and then not signing, and then nearly signing, and nearly not signing, we have yet another report suggesting that the Reds' reported move for the French international may not be dead in the water just yet. 

According to Daily Mirror journalist David Maddock, the 24-year-old attacking midfielder still wants to make a move to Anfield this summer following an incredible 2017/18 season at Lyon.

Fekir scored an incredible 24 goals in all competitions during the 2017/18 campaign, assisting a further eight as Lyon qualified for the UEFA Champions League. 

David Maddock also revealed that Lyon president did not rule out the possibility of negotiations between Liverpool and Les Gones continuing despite talks breaking down at the start of the month.

Speaking to BeIN Sports, Jean Michel Aulas stated: "Nothing is ever completely over in the footballing world." 

Talks had previously broken down after Aulas refused to lower the club's £53m asking price for the player despite reported complications during the player's medical. 

If Fekir were to sign for the Reds, he become the final piece in the club's complete midfield overhaul this summer. Jurgen Klopp has already completed the signings of RB Leipzig's Naby Keita and Monaco's Fabinho, two players who are expected to start in a new look Liverpool midfield next season. 

