Leicester Holding Out for Around €20m Amidst Former Club's Interest in Out of Favour Striker

June 23, 2018

Leicester are remaining firm in their stance that Islam Slimani will not be allowed to leave the club on a simple loan deal this summer as they look to secure €15m to 20m for the striker following Sporting CP's approach.

The 30-year-old has failed to make a lasting impact at the King Power Stadium since joining the club on a £30m deal, where he could be set for a reunion with his former club two years on from switching Portugal for the Premier League. 

According to Portuguese outlet Record, via Sport Witness, Sporting have approached the Foxes with a loan deal for Slimani but have been told that only a permanent transfer or loan with an obligatory option to buy will be considered.

The report claims Leicester are looking to recoup between €15m and €20m for the Algeria international, with clubs from both England and China coming closest to tabling an acceptable offer.

It leaves Sporting with a decision, to pay up or hope Slimani's desire to return to Lisbon forces the Foxes to consider another possibility as the Premier League outfit are likely to push through a move which satisfies their economic needs. 

With the report expecting the transfer to extend 'until the end of the transfer market', it comes as a blow to Sporting's hopes of stemming the tide amidst a mass exodus of players who each terminated their contracts at the club.

The departures total up to a £200m loss in potential transfers and leaves president Bruno de Carvalho desperate to announce a significant signing. 

