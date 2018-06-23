Lyon President Blames 'Slow' Liverpool for Nabil Fekir Transfer Falling Through

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has said that Liverpool are to blame for Nabil Fekir's transfer negotiations falling through.

The France attacker was all set for a move to Anfield this summer, but the deal was suddenly called off, with Lyon releasing a statement confirming as much.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Reports claimed that a knee injury had left the Reds hesitant, but the player has since confirmed that his fitness issues weren't the reason, even going as far as claiming that he feels "super good."

Aulas is now claiming that the Merseyside outfit moved too slowly during negotiations, prompting his club to pull out despite having given the player their blessing.

"It was anticipated at one stage that he could leave for Liverpool," he said via Sky Sports . "I had given him the green light", he said. "The transfer didn't happen because things took too long."

The president has also revealed that Spanish giants Real Madrid have developed an interest in the Frenchman, whom he hopes will remain part of Lyon ahead of next season, although he won't stand in his way if he decides to leave again.

"Nabil is an exceptional player," he added. "It's true that because a move to Liverpool was not conclusive we sparked the interest of lots of other clubs and not just Real Madrid.

"Everything is possible. My objective is to keep him at the club. I have always listened in priority the players who are, on a relationship level, for me my kids, sons.

Lyon President Jean-Michel Aulas on Nabil Fékir to BeIN Sports: "I am not in discussions with Liverpool anymore." @GFFN — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) June 23, 2018

"I hope he will stay but if he absolutely wants to leave we will try to find the biggest club in relation to his level."