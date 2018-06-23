Man City Join Race to Re-Sign Defender Jerome Boateng as Rumours Persist Over Bayern Star's Future

Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City have joined the race to sign Jérôme Boateng this summer, according to reports in Germany.

The Bayern Munich defender has already been attracting interest from Manchester United this summer and José Mourinho has reportedly been told it would cost £50m to secure Boateng's signature ahead of the new season.

But the Red Devils will face competition from their local rivals Manchester City, according to Sport Bild (via Manchester Evening News). Ligue 1 champions PSG will also consider a move for the Germany international this summer.

Manchester City are expected to be closing in on the signing of S.S.C. Napoli midfielder Jorginho, while the club have also been linked with a move for Barcelona youngster Adrián Bernabé García.

United, meanwhile, have already confirmed the signing of Shakhtar Donetsk star Fred ahead of the new season. The Brazil international has moved to Old Trafford for an estimated £50m, while reports in Spain suggest that Paul Pogba could be used as a makeweight in a deal for Ivan Rakitić.

Boateng is still widely regarded as one of the best defenders in the world, but Bayern Munich chiefs Uli Hoeness and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge are eager to fast-track Niklas Süle into the first team - he joined the club from TSG Hoffenheim for £18m last year.

Boris Streubel/GettyImages

Youngster Lars Lukas Mai could also be set for a more significant role in the first team under new manager Niko Kovač during the next campaign after breaking into their senior squad towards the back end of last season.