'New Sheriff in Town': Liverpool Fans React on Twitter After Recent Signing Spotted in England

By 90Min
June 23, 2018

Despite a cruel end to what was a fantastic season for Liverpool last campaign, moods were soon lifted 48 hours later when Monaco midfielder Fabinho was announced as Jurgen Klopp’s first summer signing, but another new arrival has been spotted in the city and Liverpool fans on Twitter have exploded with excitement to see him in the famous red shirt.

A pre-contractual agreement was made by Liverpool and Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig last summer to bring the creative midfielder Naby Keita to Anfield this summer for a fee of around £50m, all depending on the German’s side league position. 

Pictures have emerged of the Guinean playmaker getting out of a car in Merseyside, one fan even had a picture taken with the new Liverpool signing.


Twitter never sleeps, and fans were quick to pick up on Keita’s arrival in the city and now they will have to wait patiently to see him in a Liverpool shirt for the very first time. This could not have been timed any better after Emre Can saw out his contract and left to join Serie A giants Juventus on a free transfer. 

Jurgen Klopp continues to add strength in depth to his side as he plans a title charge for the next campaign, and with the addition of another creative midfielder done and dusted, Naby Keita and Fabinho together look to be a force to be reckoned with.

Here are some of the best reaction that Twitter’s had to offer.






