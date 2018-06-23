Report Claims Jorginho Will Sign 5-Year Contract With Man City Ahead of Official Unveiling Next Week

By 90Min
June 23, 2018

Jorginho's move to Manchester City is only days away according to reports in Italy. It's been a long, drawn out process for Pep Guardiola in his pursuit of the Napoli midfielder, but a deal is believed to be completed between the two teams, and Jorginho could be announced as soon as next week.

Guardiola isn't in the hunt for many players this summer, but Jorginho is certainly one of them. The Brazilian-born Italy international has long been linked with a move to the Etihad, and reports earlier in the summer had claimed that a deal was almost sorted for his transfer, only for the trail to go cold.

However, the reports are back again, and they're claiming that Jorginho to City is essentially finalised, with only a medical standing in the way of the 26-year-old being unveiled.

According to TMW, all the paper work is sorted. His move will cost City an initial £43m fee, with performance related add-ons. These will arrive in the form of number of appearances, the club's qualification for the Champions League, and Premier League and Champions League success.

Personal terms are all agreed upon and the player will sign a five-year contract this weekend, ahead of travelling to Manchester to complete a medical and be formally announced by the club.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

City are yet to sign anyone this summer, a drastic difference to last year's acquisitions, but the club are only linked with a few players this time around. Leicester's Riyad Mahrez is believed to be another top target of Guardiola's.

