Report Claims Man Utd Will Use Paul Pogba in Swap Deal for Barcelona Midfielder

By 90Min
June 23, 2018

Manchester United midfield Paul Pogba could be used as a makeweight to bring Croatia international Ivan Rakitić to Old Trafford this summer, according to reports in Spain.

The Barcelona midfielder has been at the top of United's wishlist for some time, but Rakitić's contract at the Camp Nou will see him tied to the club until 2021 after agreeing to an extension last year.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

But a far-reaching report from Don Balon claims that Manchester United are so keen on bringing Rakitić to the club that Pogba will be used as part of the deal to ensure they can sign the 30-year-old Croatian.

It is also claimed that manager José Mourinho's relationship with Pogba is beyond repair, a key factor in the Frenchman's rumoured exit.

Rakitić was born in Switzerland and, as so many young players do in that country, came through the ranks at Basel. He moved to German outfit Schalke 04 in 2007 for just £4m, and the midfielder went on to join Sevilla four years later for just £2m.

It was in Andalusia where the Croatia international became a household name for fans across Europe, with Rakitić going on to make 149 appearances for Los Nervionenses where he scored 32 goals and claimed 41 assists.

He eventually moved on to Barcelona for £16m in 2014, and the midfielder has made over 200 appearances for the Blaugrana. Rakitić is also a vital part of the Croatia national team, who most recently secured a 3-0 win over Argentina at the World Cup.

