Roberto Martinez Revels at the Sight of his 'Players Coming Together' After Comfortable 5-2 Win

By 90Min
June 23, 2018

Belgium are beginning to look the part at this summer’s World Cup, with another resounding victory over the Eagles of Carthage. Belgium ran out eventual 5-2 winners to secure a route to the knockout stages courtesy of braces from both Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard.

Roberto Martinez was thrilled with his teams' performance after the game, quoted by the Guardian as saying:

“It is not easy to score the amount of goals we have scored in the first two games. It is really good to see a team coming together, to fight so much for each other. Qualification in two games: you cannot ask for more from these players.”

Tunisia didn’t make it easy for Belgium but couldn’t deal with the might of the Red Devils’ attacking talent who were clinical on the day. The African side snatched two goals back, although the second was no more than a consolation in stoppage time, they continued to make a game of it.

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/GettyImages

Martinez paid his respects to the opposition and praised the game the game they played stating:

“Tunisia made it an open game, and it made a game that had a lot of action in both boxes. We had to suffer in spells, but when we were in full flow we were sharp.”

With world class talent like Hazard and Lukaku on form, there was little the Eagles of Carthage could do to avoid their inevitable fate. With qualification ensured, some of those players may now be rested for the England game, especially Lukaku who is nursing an ankle ligament injury.

Martinez admitted that he likely bench any players who are a doubt for what will now be a bit of a dead rubber fixture for them, rounding off the interview by saying: "There will be major changes against England.”

Belgium still have plenty of talent in their ranks for England to contend with and are looking like they could go far in this tournament. 

