Shin Tae-yong Proud of South Korea's Efforts Against Mexico Despite Second Straight Defeat

By 90Min
June 23, 2018

South Korea coach Shin Tae-yong has expressed regret about injuries in the build up to the World Cup that have affected his squad, but equally claims the players that have been on the pitch in the losses against Sweden and Mexico can be proud of their efforts.


South Korea's 2-1 defeat at the hands of Mexico on Saturday afternoon will ensure an early exit from the tournament with a third group game still to play.

"Our players, I think, played a game that they will not regret," Shin, who took charge of the team just a year ago, was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

"All of the players became one and until the last minute they really did their utmost. I really am very grateful that they did their best until the very last minute," he added.

"We don't have a lot of resources but, nevertheless, just before the World Cup we had a lot of injured players and after the end of this game. I thought about these players quite a lot. We could have played a better game if those players were with us."

The remaining group game against Germany, a repeat of the 2002 semi final that ended South Korea's incredible run on home soil, will be played solely for pride for the Taegeuk Warriors.

JOE KLAMAR/GettyImages

South Korea entered this tournament as the fourth lowest ranked team by FIFA, with only Japan, Saudi Arabia and Russia lower in the global standings. They were always going to be up against it in a very tough group and their admirable performances have unfortunately been in vain.

