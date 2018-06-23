Sky Sports Reporter Claims Arsenal Will Sign Unai Emery's Top Midfield Target This Summer

By 90Min
June 23, 2018

Arsenal will secure the signature of Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira this summer, according to Sky Sports' Dharmesh Sheth.


The 22-year-old is destined for the exit at Sampdoria after the club's president Massimo Ferrero revealed he has accepted a £26m offer his services, and he is expected to land at the Emirates imminently. 

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Torreira is currently with Uruguay in Russia having earned his place in the World Cup side following an impressive campaign in the Serie A which returned four goals and an assist in 36 games.


With Jack Wilshere having announced his departure from the Gunners having failed to be guaranteed a role under Unai EmerySheth claims the north London side will now push ahead with formalities after resolving the future of one of their longest serving players. 


Sheth told Sky Sports' Transfer Talk, via the Express"We were told last week there was a contract offer on the table from Arsenal but judging by his statement the decision has been made by Jack Wilshere after talks with Unai Emery.

"If you look at what has happened in the last couple of weeks at Arsenal you can possibly see why Wilshere has come to this decision.

"Granit Xhaka has signed a new long-term contract and it seems a case of when, and not if, the Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira, currently with Uruguay at the World Cup, will be on his way to the Emirates.

"The Sampdoria president has actually said he has left for 30 million euros. There was a 25 million euro release clause with Torreira but their negotiations centred on trying to pay a bit more - and people will think why are they doing that? - but in instalments, three 10 million euro instalments.

"Add all of that together and it seems Wilshere would have been the odd man out in Emery's first choice midfield," he added.

A deal for Torreira would see the 22-year-old join full back Stephan Lichtsteiner and goalkeeper Bernd Leno as the club's newest additions under Emery's reign at the Emirates. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)