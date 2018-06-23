Sky Sports Reporter Claims Arsenal Will Sign Unai Emery's Top Midfield Target This Summer

Arsenal will secure the signature of Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira this summer, according to Sky Sports' Dharmesh Sheth.





The 22-year-old is destined for the exit at Sampdoria after the club's president Massimo Ferrero revealed he has accepted a £26m offer his services, and he is expected to land at the Emirates imminently.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Torreira is currently with Uruguay in Russia having earned his place in the World Cup side following an impressive campaign in the Serie A which returned four goals and an assist in 36 games.





With Jack Wilshere having announced his departure from the Gunners having failed to be guaranteed a role under Unai Emery, Sheth claims the north London side will now push ahead with formalities after resolving the future of one of their longest serving players.





Sheth told Sky Sports' Transfer Talk, via the Express: "We were told last week there was a contract offer on the table from Arsenal but judging by his statement the decision has been made by Jack Wilshere after talks with Unai Emery.

"If you look at what has happened in the last couple of weeks at Arsenal you can possibly see why Wilshere has come to this decision.

"Granit Xhaka has signed a new long-term contract and it seems a case of when, and not if, the Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira, currently with Uruguay at the World Cup, will be on his way to the Emirates.

"The Sampdoria president has actually said he has left for 30 million euros. There was a 25 million euro release clause with Torreira but their negotiations centred on trying to pay a bit more - and people will think why are they doing that? - but in instalments, three 10 million euro instalments.

The signing of Lucas Torreira this week will be a real statement of intent by Emery. Recognition that work rate, pressing , tackling recovering the ball in m/f are equally as important as expansive open Football. It will also be the making of Grant Xhaka in a Arsenal shirt. — graham (@grahamb195) June 16, 2018

"Add all of that together and it seems Wilshere would have been the odd man out in Emery's first choice midfield," he added.

A deal for Torreira would see the 22-year-old join full back Stephan Lichtsteiner and goalkeeper Bernd Leno as the club's newest additions under Emery's reign at the Emirates.