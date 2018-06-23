Stoke City Submit £4m Bid for Ex-Man Utd Midfielder as Middlesbrough Withdraw Transfer Offer

By 90Min
June 23, 2018

Stoke City have launched a £4m transfer offer for Sunderland midfielder Paddy McNair, while Championship rivals Middlesbrough have dropped out of the race for his signature despite having an offer accepted by the Black Cats.

McNair is in demand this summer following Sunderland's relegation to League One, with the club's change in ownership also ensuring a number of their star players would be sold ahead of the new season.

Telegraph journalist John Percy confirmed that Stoke had submitted a £4m offer for the 23-year-old midfielder, while the Northen Echo explain how Middlesbrough have withdrawn their offer for McNair as his agent was continuing to hold talks with rival clubs.

McNair has also been the target of interest from the Premier League. Brighton & Hove Albion had a £3m offer for the Manchester United academy graduate rejected earlier this summer, and the Seagulls are yet to submit a second offer.

The Northern Ireland international was forced to miss large chunks of last season through injury, but the defensive midfielder exceeded expectations in his last five championship games, scoring four goals.

The 23-year-old is just one of a number of promising youngsters who have left Manchester United since José Mourinho took over in 2016.

TF-Images/GettyImages

The likes of Tyler Blackett, Nick Powell and Donald Love left during the same window as McNair, while Josh Harrop ditched the club last summer in the search of first team football in the Championship.

