'There Is No Better Motivation': Marcus Rashford Reveals Who Has Inspired Him This Summer

England striker Marcus Rashford has admitted that he is looking to emulate Portugal attacker Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, in his quest to help England lift the World Cup for the first time in 52 years.

The Manchester United striker came on as a substitute against Tunisia during their 2-1 win on Monday night, and is looking for an opportunity to impress under Gareth Southgate. The 20-year-old knows that only to performances will make England successful this summer.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

And now, he's admitted to turning to the ways of Ronaldo for inspiration; pointing out that the brilliance of the 33-year-old is massive motivation.

“I would probably say Ronaldo has impressed me the most in the tournament," began Rashford, via Evening Standard.





"That [Portugal vs. Spain] was the best game because he keeps making these moments that are just unbelievable and there is no better motivation than him.

“I couldn’t tell you a better motivational player than him.

“I go to the training ground, stand over the same sort of free-kick [he took against Spain] and try [to do the same thing].

“The confidence in his face — he is determined and looks certain he is going to score. This is the stage where it is most pressured and he takes it like it’s nothing.

“Is he the best player in the world? I would say so. He is not only maintaining it, he keeps hitting more heights. To get to that level, it takes years of doing that stuff in training every single day.

Ryan Pierse/GettyImages

“There is basically nothing that can stop him going into the games and that’s his mindset.”