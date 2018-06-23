Tottenham 'Several Steps' Ahead in Race to Land Lyon Midfielder as Mousa Dembele Replacement

By 90Min
June 23, 2018

Tottenham are 'several steps' ahead of their competition in the race to land Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, according to reports. 


Spurs' desire to bolster their ranks in the middle of the park ahead of Mousa Dembele's expected departure have seen manager Mauricio Pochettino turn to the 21-year-old following a breakthrough year with the Ligue 1 side. 

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

According to Téléfoot, Spurs looked to a number of options with France's top flight before settling on the 21-year-old who has also attracted interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United. 

The report claims Lyon's president Jean Michel Aulas is not enthusiastic over relinquishing one of the club's up and coming talents, but despite being known as a tough negotiator the north London club are understood to be 'several steps' ahead of any competition to land the French midfielder. 

Ndombele attracted interest following his successful loan stint from parent club Amiens SC, where he is expected to permanently sign for Lyon this summer after making 50 appearances which yielded one goal and seven assists. 


Much like Tottenham who are starting to prepare for Dembele's exit, with clubs from China and Italy the front runners, the French side have reportedly started their search for Ndombele's replacement as they are keeping tabs on RC Strasbourg Alsace's Jean-Eudes Aholou - as per Le 10 Sport

In other news, Spurs are reportedly set to battle with West Ham over the signing of Barcelona midfielder Rafinha this summer after the Brazilian was deemed surplus to requirements having spent the second half of last season on loan at Inter. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)