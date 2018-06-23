Tottenham 'Several Steps' Ahead in Race to Land Lyon Midfielder as Mousa Dembele Replacement

Tottenham are 'several steps' ahead of their competition in the race to land Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, according to reports.





Spurs' desire to bolster their ranks in the middle of the park ahead of Mousa Dembele's expected departure have seen manager Mauricio Pochettino turn to the 21-year-old following a breakthrough year with the Ligue 1 side.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

According to Téléfoot, Spurs looked to a number of options with France's top flight before settling on the 21-year-old who has also attracted interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United.

The report claims Lyon's president Jean Michel Aulas is not enthusiastic over relinquishing one of the club's up and coming talents, but despite being known as a tough negotiator the north London club are understood to be 'several steps' ahead of any competition to land the French midfielder.

Ndombele attracted interest following his successful loan stint from parent club Amiens SC, where he is expected to permanently sign for Lyon this summer after making 50 appearances which yielded one goal and seven assists.





Much like Tottenham who are starting to prepare for Dembele's exit, with clubs from China and Italy the front runners, the French side have reportedly started their search for Ndombele's replacement as they are keeping tabs on RC Strasbourg Alsace's Jean-Eudes Aholou - as per Le 10 Sport.

In other news, Spurs are reportedly set to battle with West Ham over the signing of Barcelona midfielder Rafinha this summer after the Brazilian was deemed surplus to requirements having spent the second half of last season on loan at Inter.