Veteran Midfielder Gabi Turns Down Offer From Abroad in Favour of Atletico Madrid Stay

Veteran midfielder Gabi has turned down a move to Xavi's club Al Sadd in favour of a stay at Atletico Madrid .



The 34-year-old is heading into his 12th La Liga season with Atletico over the span of two spells at the club and is still seen as an integral part of Diego Simeone's side - having made 33 league appearances last season.

He has had a very successful career with Atletico having been a runner up in the Champions League on two occasions, winning a La Liga title in the 2013-14 season and helped his side win their second Europa League scoring their third and clinching goal in Atletico's 3-0 win over Marseille in the final.



There has been much speculation regarding his future in Spain, and according to Marca, Gabi received an offer from Qatari side Al Sabb. It's believed that fellow Spaniard Xavi wanted to bring his Spanish counterpart to his current club, however the report states that Gabi has rejected the move and has indeed decided to stay at Atletico Madrid for a further season.





There was a clause in his contract stating that if Gabi played over 60 minutes in 25 competitive matches then a one-year extension may be triggered by the club. He managed 60 minutes in 35 competitive matches last season, which means Atletico look set to take full advantage as sign up the veteran midfielder for a further year.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Atletico have already been very busy this summer, having completed the signing of French forward Thomas Lemar from AS Monaco whilst also agreeing new contracts with both Antoine Griezmann and Lucas Hernandez. Fans will be delighted with the latest news regarding Gabi as their team for next season begins to materialise.