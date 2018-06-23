'We Played Like Schoolboys': Sami Khedira Demands Better From Germany Ahead of Crucial Sweden Tie

Germany midfielder Sami Khedira has called on his teammates to put in a much improved performance against Sweden on Saturday afternoon. Anything but a win means the world champions face being knocked out of the World Cup in the group stages, and there is a lot of pressure on them to perform.

Die Mannschaft and Mexico were polar opposites during their match last week. A lazy looking German outfit had rings run round them by their opponents, and Mexico deserved their hard fought victory over Joachin Low's team.



Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

And now, according to Khedira, it's time to step up, and prove that Germany are the nation that everyone expects them to be - one of the tournament favourites.

“If we play with the same intensity against Mexico we are going to need Usain Bolt and Carl Lewis to cover the holes," admitted Khedira, via the Mirror.

“We played like schoolboys. And of course there has been tension. We’re the world champions and the mood isn’t going to be great when you’ve lost your first match.

“We need to get back our mentality of being 11 warriors. That’s what made Germany great.”

While Mexico take on South Korea in the day's other Group F fixture, a win would all but secure their progression into the round of 16. The Germans will still be confident, though.

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/GettyImages

With both Sweden and South Korea still to play, Khedira and co will be expecting to triumph over both sides and secure their path into the next stage of the competition.