West Ham Move Closer to Finalising Deal for Lazio Winger After Officials Travel to Italy

West Ham officials travelled to Rome on Friday to finalise a deal for Lazio's Felipe Anderson, according to reports in Italy.





The 25-year-old was identified as a top transfer target by Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini as he eyes an overhaul of the squad he inherited from David Moyes, where a £35m offer was tabled by the Premier League outfit earlier this month.

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

The bid was reportedly rejected before another improved offer was submitted which seemingly was deemed as an acceptable starting point by Lazio as Corriere dello Sport have reported that the Hammers have travelled to Italy to add the finishing touches to the deal.





Anderson is reported to be eager to work alongside the former Manchester City manager and could see his wish granted imminently.

The Brazilian's versatility makes him an exciting signing at the London Stadium as despite being a natural midfielder he can also pinch hit as a centre forward, winger and attacking midfielder.

Anderson's arrival in Italy coincided with his rise to prominence before an injury hit season limited his impact early last term, where he went on to make 32 appearances - notching eight goals and providing 10 assists as Lazio narrowly missed out on a Champions League place.

In other news, the Hammers have had a £20m bid for Tom Cairney rejected by Fulham as the newly promoted side insist they are unwilling to sell their skipper at any price.