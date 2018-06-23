Wolves Keeper Carl Ikeme Reveals He's in 'Complete Remission' Following Leukaemia Diagnosis

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nigeria keeper Carl Ikeme has announced that he is in "complete remission" having undergone a year of chemotherapy following his leukaemia diagnosis in April of last year.

The 32-year-old submitted abnormal blood tests during preseason last summer, and further testing confirmed his fears.

After a year of intense chemotherapy I would like to share that I am in complete REMISSION. I still have hurdles to pass to be cured,but hopefully I can move on with some normality! I would like to thank everyone for there support over the past year. Thank you❤️ #Grateful🙏🏽 — Carl Ikeme (@Carl_Ikeme) June 23, 2018

On Saturday, though, Ikeme took to Twitter to reveal that he'd made huge strides in beating the disease.

Ikeme, who has spent his entire career with Wolves, making over 200 appearances, also claimed that there's still lots to be done as it relates to being back to full fitness, but he's looking to move forward.

"What next? Who knows. I'm just taking it a day at a time.

"I would like to thank my family and friends to start with, who have gone above and beyond for me.

"The support I have received from Wolves and Nigeria, the football world and from people from all over the world, has been hard to put into words."

Wolves have since expressed their delight at the latest development in their player's recovery. "We are all delighted for you Carl Ikeme," they tweeted. "See you soon."