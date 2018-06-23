Wolves Keeper Carl Ikeme Reveals He's in 'Complete Remission' Following Leukaemia Diagnosis

By 90Min
June 23, 2018

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nigeria keeper Carl Ikeme has announced that he is in "complete remission" having undergone a year of chemotherapy following his leukaemia diagnosis in April of last year.

The 32-year-old submitted abnormal blood tests during preseason last summer, and further testing confirmed his fears.

On Saturday, though, Ikeme took to Twitter to reveal that he'd made huge strides in beating the disease.

"After a year of intense chemotherapy, I would like to share that I am in complete REMISSION," he tweeted. "I still have hurdles to pass to be cured,but hopefully I can move on with some normality! I would like to thank everyone for their support over the past year. Thank you."

Ikeme, who has spent his entire career with Wolves, making over 200 appearances, also claimed that there's still lots to be done as it relates to being back to full fitness, but he's looking to move forward.

"I still have hurdles to get over to be cured but I can hopefully now move forward with some normality," he said.

"What next? Who knows. I'm just taking it a day at a time.

"I would like to thank my family and friends to start with, who have gone above and beyond for me.

"The support I have received from Wolves and Nigeria, the football world and from people from all over the world, has been hard to put into words."

Wolves have since expressed their delight at the latest development in their player's recovery. "We are all delighted for you Carl Ikeme," they tweeted. "See you soon."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)