Arsenal Unlikely to Sign Nice Midfielder as Competition From Premier League Sides Increases

Arsenal are increasingly unlikely to complete a deal for Nice midfielder Jean-Michael Seri as other clubs begin to circle for the 26-year-old, reports claim.

According to Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth (via The Sport Review), Seri is interested in a move to the Premier League but Arsenal could face stiff competition for the player's signature.

Romain Perrocheau/GettyImages

Speaking on the Transfer Talk podcast, Sheth said: “He is a player who the Arsenal hierarchy have been long term admirers of. Seri is in talks with Napoli,”

“He says he is tempted to wear the jersey. Seri’s preference is to play in the Premier League. Chelsea FC are interested. Man City are keeping tabs...It is looking less like he will move to Arsenal.”

VI-Images/GettyImages

Chelsea and Manchester City would both be likely to offer Seri more in wages than Arsenal are capable of with their financial capability. Manchester City also have the allure of Champions League football following their Premier League title victory, whereas Chelsea and Arsenal finished fifth and sixth respectively last season.

City had been expected to complete a deal for Napoli's Italy international midfielder Jorginho but have been unable to agree terms with the Serie A club, meaning they are still in the market for a new midfielder.

Arsenal have already signed Juventus defender Stephan Lichsteiner on a free transfer and are looking to make further additions to their squad as Unai Emery targets success in his first season as the club's new manager.

The club recently tied Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka to a new contract and are now keen to find someone to operate alongside him in the centre of midfield.