Aston Villa Eye Premier League Champion to Replace Outgoing Captain John Terry

Aston Villa have been linked with a move to sign former Premier League champion Robert Huth.

The 33-year-old defender will be available as a free agent, following his release from Leicester City at the end of last season.

Aston Villa want to sign Robert Huth on a free transfer to replace John Terry. (Source - Birmingham Mail) — Kristian Sturt - Transfer News (@FootieWriter) June 24, 2018

Villa will be looking to replace outgoing captain John Terry and BirminghamLive report that Huth is one of several free agents that the club have spoken to.

Huth made 93 appearances for Leicester, with 33 of those coming alongside Wes Morgan in the 2016-17 Premier League campaign which saw the Foxes win the title in stunning fashion.

Before his move to the King Power Stadium in 2015, the German recorded an impressive 188 appearances for fellow midlanders Stoke City, after spells at Chelsea and Middlesbrough earlier in his career.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The experience and leadership qualities that Huth could bring to Villa Park would prove useful for Steve Bruce, as the 57-year-old manager looks to rebuild his squad on a tight budget due to Villa's recent financial problems.

He would be viewed as the ideal replacement for John Terry, who has left Villa Park after one season - despite being a key player as Steve Bruce's side ultimately failed in their bid to gain promotion back to the Premier League.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Further defensive trouble could be in store for Villa, with the BirminghamLive report also suggesting that James Chester may leave the club this summer. Meanwhile, loanee Axel Tuanzebe has returned to his parent club Manchester United.

Huth is one of several free agents 'under consideration' by the Villa hierarchy, and is reportedly willing to take a wage cut in order to play his football in the Championship with the West Midlands outfit.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Despite this, it is said that Villa are yet to make a formal offer to Huth - as they continue to assess their options before the players return for pre-season training. Defenders Moses Odubajo and Michael Hefele are also on the club's radar.