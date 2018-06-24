Report: Mohamed Salah Mulls Quitting Egypt After Chechnya Controversy

Salah has been put in the spotlight twice by Chechen leader Ramzan Kadryov and is said to feel 'exposed' and doesn't want to be used for anyone's political gain, according to CNN.

By 90Min
June 24, 2018

Egypt international Mohamed Salah will consider quitting his time with the national team after becoming unhappy at the reaction of him becoming an honorary citizen of the Chechen Republic, according to CNN.

The Liverpool star has only featured in one of the Pharaohs' games at the World Cup this summer, scoring a consolation goal against Russia after being left as an unused substitute in their opening match against Uruguay as he continued to recovery from a shoulder injury suffered in the Champions League final.

But Salah is now believed to be weighing up his international future. The 26-year-old is claimed to feel 'exposed' after being made an honorary citizen by Chechnya leader Ramzan Kadyrov.

"Mohamed Salah is an honorary citizen of the Chechen Republic! That's right!" Kadyrov wrote in a social media post. "I gave Mohamed Salah a copy of the order and a pin at a celebratory dinner that I gave in honour of the Egyptian team."

The Liverpool talisman was also captured smiling during a speech from Kadyrov, with Salah reportedly unhappy at being used as a political image and eager to only get involved in topics about football.

Salah was also used by Kadyrov ahead of Egypt's first match, with the Chechen leader luring Salah out of his hotel to a training session he was slated to miss for a photo opportunity.

The Egyptian national team is based in Chechnya and defeat in their opening two matches at the World Cup has ensured the Pharaohs will not qualify out of their group this summer.

Their journey in Russia will come to an end against Saudi Arabia on Monday, with both sides eager to register their first points at the World Cup when they meet at the Volgograd Arena.

