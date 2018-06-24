Cesc Fabregas Triggers Backlash From Tottenham Fans With 'Big Club' Joke About Harry Kane

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has been delighting many people with his insightful punditry on BBC Sport's coverage of the World Cup.

But a jokey comment about Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane has provoked a reaction from Spurs fans, as he insinuated that Kane could play for a bigger club.

"Harry Kane is probably the best striker in the Premier League. I think he's now ready to go to a big club," said Fabregas.

He was laughing as he said it, so some people took it as the joke that it was. Not everyone, though.

Fabregas suggesting Kane needs to now go to a proper big club is my favourite comment so far this World Cup 😂 — Mimi (@MimiGooner) June 24, 2018





Ha ha ha great comment from fabregas. ‘Kane is the best striker in the premier league. It’s the right time for him to move to a big club’ 😂😂😂 — Terry Morgan (@terrym66) June 24, 2018

Fabregas can F off — Dave Spurs (@Difarent) June 24, 2018

Fabregas is obviously so jealous of Spurs. — Berlin Spurs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇩🇪🇪🇺 (@BerlinSpurs) June 24, 2018

Fabregas was speaking before the World Cup Group G match between England and Panama, reflecting on Kane's ability after he scored twice against Tunisia.

Kane certainly proved his top striker credentials against Panama, becoming the first England player since Gary Lineker to score a World Cup hat-trick as England ran out 6-1 winners against the Central American tournament debutants.

5 - Harry Kane is the current leading scorer at the 2018 World Cup with five goals, scoring with all five of his shots on target in the tournament. Midas. #ENGPAN #ENG #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/xcOEEoWOE0 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 24, 2018

Kane now leads the way in the race for the golden boot, one goal ahead of Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku.

He came into the tournament off the back of his best ever goalscoring season for Tottenham, in which he found the net 41 times in all competitions.

He is the first player to score two or more goals in his first two World Cup matches since Grzegorz Lato did so for Poland in 1974.