Cesc Fabregas Triggers Backlash From Tottenham Fans With 'Big Club' Joke About Harry Kane

By 90Min
June 24, 2018

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has been delighting many people with his insightful punditry on BBC Sport's coverage of the World Cup.

But a jokey comment about Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane has provoked a reaction from Spurs fans, as he insinuated that Kane could play for a bigger club.

"Harry Kane is probably the best striker in the Premier League. I think he's now ready to go to a big club," said Fabregas.

He was laughing as he said it, so some people took it as the joke that it was. Not everyone, though.


Fabregas was speaking before the World Cup Group G match between England and Panama, reflecting on Kane's ability after he scored twice against Tunisia.

Kane certainly proved his top striker credentials against Panama, becoming the first England player since Gary Lineker to score a World Cup hat-trick as England ran out 6-1 winners against the Central American tournament debutants.

Kane now leads the way in the race for the golden boot, one goal ahead of Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku.

He came into the tournament off the back of his best ever goalscoring season for Tottenham, in which he found the net 41 times in all competitions.

He is the first player to score two or more goals in his first two World Cup matches since Grzegorz Lato did so for Poland in 1974.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)