England can cement its place in the World Cup round of 16 when it takes on Panama in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia.

The Three Lions left it late vs. Tunisia to claim all three points in their opener, with Harry Kane's header sealing the 2-1 win. With Belgium having swept its first two matches, if England can do the same, it would set up a final day showdown between the two European sides with both already having gone through.

Panama will look to play spoiler, though, and keep its first World Cup run alive. A draw would be enough to give Los Canaleros hope of a shocking advancement, but it will need to bounce back after Belgium carved up its defense in the second half of a 3-0 loss.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

The teams are in for #ENGPAN 👇 pic.twitter.com/X553l5iSXP — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 24, 2018

Here are the rosters for both sides:

ENGLAND

Goalkeepers: Jack Butland (Stoke), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham), Danny Rose (Tottenham), Ashley Young (Manchester United), Fabian Delph (Manchester City), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), John Stones (Manchester City), Harry Maguire (Leicester), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Phil Jones (Manchester United)

Midfielders: Eric Dier (Tottenham), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea), Dele Alli (Tottenham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)

Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Jamie Vardy (Leicester), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal)

Manager: Gareth Southgate

PANAMA

Goalkeepers: Jose Calderon (Chorrillo), Jaime Penedo (Dinamo Bucarest), Alex Rodriguez (San Francisco)

Defenders: Felipe Baloy (Municipal), Harold Cummings (San Jose Earthquakes), Erick Davis (Dunajska Streda), Fidel Escobar (New York Red Bulls), Adolfo Machado (Houston Dynamo), Michael Amir Murillo (New York Red Bulls), Luis Ovalle (Olimpia), Roman Torres (Seattle Sounders)

Midfielders: Edgar Barcenas (Tapachula), Armando Cooper (Universidad de Chile), Anibal Godoy (San Jose Earthquakes), Gabriel Gomez (Atletico Bucaramanga), Valentin Pimentel (Plaza Amador), Alberto Quintero (Universitaro), Jose Luis Rodriguez (Gent)

Forwards: Abdiel Arroyo (Alajuelense), Ismael Diaz (Deportivo Fabril), Blas Perez (Municipal), Luis Tejada (Sport Boys), Gabriel Torres (Huachipato)

Manager: Hernan Dario Gomez