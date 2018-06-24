It's Coming Home! England Fans Go Into Meltdown After Confirming Last 16 Spot With Panama Drubbing

England fans, caught your breath yet?

Gareth Southgate's Three Lions side slammed five goals past Panama to take a 5-0 half-time lead in their World Cup group stage match on Sunday afternoon, before running out 6-1 winners at full time. Absolutely outstanding.

The Three Lions took an early lead when John Stones powered home an eight minute header. England doubled their lead via a Harry Kane penalty, before Jesse Lingard slammed home a wonder goal to make it three. Stones headed home again to make it four, before Kane netted another penalty before half time.

Southgate's side ran out 6-1 winners after a more leisurely second half, with Kane netting a historic World Cup hat-trick - England's first at a major tournament since Gary Lineker against Poland in 1986.

Understandably, England fans simply couldn't believe what they were watching from their traditionally insipid side, and took to Twitter to give their verdict on the first half hammering:

Hold Harry Kane all you like!! Stones!!!!! Great time to get your 1st goal for #Eng Great start for the #ThreeLions 🦁🦁🦁 1-0 #ENGPAN — Seema Jaswal (@meseemajaswal) June 24, 2018

GOAL! England 2-0 Panama - Kane rockets the penalty into the top corner! — 90min (@90min_Football) June 24, 2018

Field of Dreams at @IsleOfWightFest going wild as England went 2-0 up. pic.twitter.com/DGaqdpcko5 — Accept Management (@AcceptMngmt) June 24, 2018

3-0 for England and it’s not even half time 👀 RIP Panama🇵🇦 — Juan “WorldCup” Direction (@JuanDirection58) June 24, 2018

What a goal by Lingard. Excellent assist too from Sterling. This is England, right? — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 24, 2018

Things went from good to great pretty rapidly, and soon the England fans were celebrating a fourth, and then a fifth goal. VAR came to the rescue for England, as they were given a penalty for some rugby tackling in the penalty area from the Panama team.

VAR FTW. Never again shall England be robbed! — Justin Hawkins (@JustinHawkins) June 24, 2018

Blows my mind some people are still anti-VAR.



That was 100% a penalty, and thanks to VAR Sweden might get 3 points.



Let's wait until it saves England this World Cup and see if those people are still against it. #WorldCup — Toby Dobson (@Tobiias) June 18, 2018

Just give us the trophy already #ENGPAN



AJT pic.twitter.com/nUDoPT02F4 — Alex James Thorpe🇬🇧🇵🇹 (@ajamesthorpe_26) June 24, 2018

BOOM! 1-0

BOOM! 2-0

BOOM! 3-0

BOOM! 4-0

BOOM! 5-0.

England, please stop it - we can't cope with football this good from our national team. #EngvPan — Corey (@CJAYCLARKE) June 24, 2018

England 5-0 Panama - It's not even half-time yet, THIS IS UNBELIEVABLE... pic.twitter.com/y5Ov7UQYCz — 90min (@90min_Football) June 24, 2018

What is going on England flipped a switch now they are 5-0 going into Half-time! pic.twitter.com/xq3ABZEI4F — Red Dylan (@SlaysLive) June 24, 2018

As we've already touched on, after a slow start to the second half, England then made it six, as captain fantastic Harry Kane sealed his hat trick. It once again sent Twitter into raptures.

Kane's third - that's the Panama hat-trick headlines sorted - 6-0. #eng — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) June 24, 2018

Kane bags his hat-trick and becomes the top-scorer at the @FIFAWorldCup. 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/79GTkQIRU3 — Kush Shah (@PhantomBanter) June 24, 2018

Wow 6-0. Looked a little offside. If only we had VAR ! Big deflection off @HKane shot by @rubey_lcheek. Kane given it for a hat-trick. Marginal if beyond the last man #ThreeLions #ENG 6 (SIX) #PAN 0 #ENGPAN - #WorldCup And that’s the group lead over #BEL 🦁🦁🦁⚽️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — Nick Horner (@nickhorner) June 24, 2018

Panama then pulled a consolation goal back as England went to sleep at a free kick, and Felipe Baloy got on the end of the set-piece to send La Marea Roja's fans into hysteria.

Yes Panama got a goal!... that’s all we wanted 😅😌 — M.Blake (@Itsmblake) June 24, 2018

Despite Panama scoring their historic first goal at a major tournament, England cruised home to a 6-1 victory, with pundits and fans alike on cloud nine after the nation's biggest ever win in major tournament football.