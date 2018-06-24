It's Coming Home! England Fans Go Into Meltdown After Confirming Last 16 Spot With Panama Drubbing

By 90Min
June 24, 2018

England fans, caught your breath yet?

Gareth Southgate's Three Lions side slammed five goals past Panama to take a 5-0 half-time lead in their World Cup group stage match on Sunday afternoon, before running out 6-1 winners at full time. Absolutely outstanding.

The Three Lions took an early lead when John Stones powered home an eight minute header. England doubled their lead via a Harry Kane penalty, before Jesse Lingard slammed home a wonder goal to make it three. Stones headed home again to make it four, before Kane netted another penalty before half time.

Southgate's side ran out 6-1 winners after a more leisurely second half, with Kane netting a historic World Cup hat-trick - England's first at a major tournament since Gary Lineker against Poland in 1986.

Understandably, England fans simply couldn't believe what they were watching from their traditionally insipid side, and took to Twitter to give their verdict on the first half hammering:

Things went from good to great pretty rapidly, and soon the England fans were celebrating a fourth, and then a fifth goal. VAR came to the rescue for England, as they were given a penalty for some rugby tackling in the penalty area from the Panama team.

As we've already touched on, after a slow start to the second half, England then made it six, as captain fantastic Harry Kane sealed his hat trick. It once again sent Twitter into raptures.

Panama then pulled a consolation goal back as England went to sleep at a free kick, and Felipe Baloy got on the end of the set-piece to send La Marea Roja's fans into hysteria.

Despite Panama scoring their historic first goal at a major tournament, England cruised home to a 6-1 victory, with pundits and fans alike on cloud nine after the nation's biggest ever win in major tournament football.

