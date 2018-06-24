Joachim Low Insists That Mesut Ozil Will Still Have an Important Role for Germany at the World Cup

By 90Min
June 24, 2018

Joachim Low has insisted that Mesut Ozil will still have an important role to play in Germany's World Cup campaign after he was dropped to the bench for their 2-1 win over Sweden.

Germany looked to be stuttering to a disappointing draw until Toni Kroos stole all three points for the reigning champions with a sensational late finish. It wasn't a vintage performance by any means but the win puts Germany in a decent position to qualify for the round of 16 going into their final group match against South Korea.

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

After his disappointing performance against Mexico, Mesut Ozil was relegated to the bench and played no part in the match, despite the fact that Germany were clearly lacking a creative spark in the final third during the second half.

But Joachim Low has reassured the press that the Arsenal winger will not be frozen out of the squad entirely and that he will still play an important role in the side if they are to go on to defend their title.

"We have strong competition with us in the squad," said Low, via the Metro.

"We will still need his creativity in the tournament."

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Germany are not out of the woods just yet as they need to better Sweden's result when they play against group leaders Mexico on Thursday. 

There were no stand out performers for Die Mannschaft against Sweden which could pave the way for Ozil to make his way back into the side. If he gets a chance against South Korea there is every chance he will keep his place in the knockout rounds.

