Leicester World Cup Star Claims He Was 'Never Given a Chance' After Claudio Ranieri's Sacking

Leicester City winger Ahmed Musa has claimed he was never given a chance at the club following the sacking of Claudio Ranieri.

The winger, who joined the club in July 2016 following the Foxes' historic Premier League title victory, has struggled to make an impact at the King Power Stadium and spent the second half of last season on loan at former club CSKA Moscow - where his form took a significant upturn.

MARK RALSTON/GettyImages

Speaking to Nigerian news outlet Punch, via Leicester Mercury, Musa said: “Did you ever see me play? Did they give me any opportunity to show myself after they sacked the coach? I don't want to talk about that.

"[CSKA Moscow] give me the confidence because it's not that easy staying on the bench without playing for seven months."

Epsilon/GettyImages

Musa won acclaim on Friday for his performance in Nigeria's 2-0 victory over Iceland at the World Cup, scoring both of the Super Eagles' goals to keep their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages alive.

The 25-year-old's comments in Punch seemed to suggest there is little chance of a way back in for Musa at Leicester, with the winger having made just 21 Premier League appearances in two years at the club.

However, with Riyad Mahrez looking increasingly likely to leave the club sooner rather than later, it is possible that manager Claude Puel will look to incorporate Musa into his plans for the future as he aims to improve on his side's league finish of 9th last season.