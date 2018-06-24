Man Utd Prepared to Use Anthony Martial to Beat Man City to the Signing of PSG Star

Manchester United are reportedly preparing to offer Anthony Martial as part of their bid to sign Paris Saint-German forward Kylian Mbappe.

According to The Mirror, both Manchester United and Manchester City have registered their interest in Mbappe, who is set to join PSG permanently for a reported £166m from Monaco after spending the last season on loan in Paris.

However, PSG's recent transfer dealings, including the £198m signing of Neymar from Barcelona, have been the subject of investigations by UEFA. Should they need to sell Mbappe, it appears as though both Manchester clubs will go head-to-head for his signature.

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/GettyImages

Manchester United are desperate to beat their local rivals, and are prepared to offer Martial to PSG to try and convince the Parisians to do business with them instead of Manchester City.

Martial's agent admitted that his client has been unsettled at Old Trafford, but the Manchester side value Martial at around £80m, meaning they would then offer an additional £86m in order to sign Mbappe.

Martial became the most expensive teenager in history when he made his move to Manchester in 2015, in a deal which was worth a minimum of £36m. He has gone on to make 136 appearances for the club, scoring 36 goals and assisting a further 26.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Mbappe has taken Europe by storm since emerging as one of football's brightest talents. He made his debut in 2015 and has been improving ever since. The following season saw Mbappe shine for Monaco, making 44 appearances in all competitions.

He scored 26 goals and earned 14 assists, and European giants began to lodge their interest in Monaco's prodigy. However, it was PSG who won the race for Mbappe, striking a deal with Monaco to sign the player on loan before making the deal permanent for £166m this summer.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

However, should PSG find themselves in any financial difficulties, it appears as though there will be no shortage of suitors for Mbappe.