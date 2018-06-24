New Juventus Signing Emre Can Was Told He Could Not Leave Liverpool for This One Club

By 90Min
June 24, 2018

This week saw Emre Can's long anticipated move to Juventus finally completed, but news has since emerged that the German midfielder had one less option upon leaving Liverpool. 

Can joined Juventus on Thursday on a free transfer ending his four year spell on Merseyside. 

The former Bayer Leverkusen midfielder racked up 166 appearances for Liverpool since leaving Germany for £9.75m in 2014, but his recent departure was somewhat inevitable as Can refused to sign a new contract extending his stay at Anfield in the hope of gaining a more secure starting berth at pastures new. 

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

But there is one club that Can was told not to join by his first ever coach Toni Magliarisi, who coached a 12-year-old Emre Can at his local team SV Blau-Gelb Frankfurt and still influences the midfielder to this day. 

"[Can] always knew that if he went to Juventus, I would have been the happiest man on Earth, but I told him that he had to make the best choice for his career, so never go to Inter [Milan]," Magliarisi told Gazetto Dello Sport.

"Seriously, last year I told him that he was not ready for Juventus, now he is 110 per cent."

Can's move to Juventus was of massive significance for Magliarisi, who as a Italian immigrant in Germany, was raised on the Juventus myth, idolising the likes of Del Piero and Pavel Nedvěd, the skills of whom he used as reference in his coaching. 

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Can struggled to cement a place in Jürgen Klopp's starting-eleven at Liverpool in his final years at the club, and a move elsewhere will no doubt benefit his career. 


Liverpool will hope that Fabinho, who was promptly brought in as Can's replacement, can perform on a more consistent basis for the Reds, and help them mount a sustained title challenge next season. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)