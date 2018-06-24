Forget the scoreboard. There was still plenty to celebrate for Panama.

Despite being routed in its second World Cup match ever, the Central American nation passionately celebrated its first goal at a World Cup against England. The joyous goal came in the 78th minute–with Panama trailing 6-0–after Felipe Baloy capitalized from a free kick and pounced to place it past England stopper Jordan Pickford. The emotional home broadcast on TV Max says it all:

Nuestro momento Panamá! Así @pinbaloy23 hace el primer gol de nuestra historia en un mundial. Grande Baloy digan lo que digan, hasta hoy este panameño ha hecho más q Messi en Rusia. @SomosLaSele @tvmaxdeportes @tvnnoticias @tvnpanama #TamosEnRusia pic.twitter.com/94hKJWAKIe — Siria Miranda (@siriamiranda) June 24, 2018

The goal was nothing but a consolation for Panama, which was eliminated from the tournament with a game to spare, but make no mistake about it, it was a significant moment for the nation as Baloy's finish was felt across Panama.

You wouldn't know the score based on the celebrations in #PAN for its first #WorldCup goal ever (via @panamamunicipio) pic.twitter.com/j3NjML8HbM — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) June 24, 2018

In bars, restaurants and outside the streets, fans cheered for their nation after scoring against a European giant.

Panameños viviendo el Gol de Baloy, El primer gol de Panamá en el Mundial 😭🙌🙌🙌#VamosPanama #EstoyEnElMundial pic.twitter.com/H0QnyL0NBg — RPCTV (@rpctvpanama) June 24, 2018

Panama fans in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, were also felt and heard.

Panama still has room for another famous first at the World Cup–a win. It'll close its run in Russia against Tunisia before returning home, where its supporters will undoubtedly provide a hero's welcome regardless of the result.