The World Cup group stage continues when Poland takes on Colombia in a Group H match Sunday, June 24.

The two teams are in Group H along with Japan and Senegal, and both have ground to make up after suffering 2-1 losses in their openers.

Colombia is coming off a loss to Japan. In the match, Colombia's Carlos Sanchez was sent off in the third minute with the second-fastest red card in World Cup history to set the tone for the rest of the game.

Poland is coming off a 2–1 defeat to a Senegal side making its second World Cup appearance ever. The Lions of Teranga scored with an own goal and one from Mbaye Niang to beat the Polish side. Robert Lewandowski & Co. will be looking for a rebound performance.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: FOX, Telemundo

