How to Watch Poland vs. Colombia: World Cup Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Poland vs. Colombia in the World Cup group stage on Sunday, June 24.

By Charlotte Carroll
June 24, 2018

The World Cup group stage continues when Poland takes on Colombia in a Group H match Sunday, June 24.

The two teams are in Group H along with Japan and Senegal, and both have ground to make up after suffering 2-1 losses in their openers. 

Colombia is coming off a loss to Japan. In the match, Colombia's Carlos Sanchez was sent off in the third minute with the second-fastest red card in World Cup history to set the tone for the rest of the game. 

Poland is coming off a 2–1 defeat to a Senegal side making its second World Cup appearance ever. The Lions of Teranga scored with an own goal and one from Mbaye Niang to beat the Polish side. Robert Lewandowski & Co. will be looking for a rebound performance. 

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: FOX, Telemundo

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

