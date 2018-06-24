Riyad Mahrez 'Loyalty Bonus' Demands Could Prove to Be Final Stumbling Block in Man City Move

Manchester City are close to completing a move for Riyad Mahrez, but could face a significant stumbling block at the final hurdle.

A £75m deal is nearing completion but Mahrez wants a slice of that fee and his greed could yet derail the deal, with Leicester unwilling to bow to the Algerian's demands.

With Mahrez set to move onto a new and more lucrative contract at the Etihad Stadium, Leicester are understandably reluctant to give him a final pay-off.

The Leicester Mercury reports that Mahrez feels he is owed a "loyalty bonus" for his services to Leicester, but the Foxes hierarchy are unlikely to pay such a fee to a player whose loyalty has been called into question this year.





Mahrez lodged a transfer request in January after Leicester rejected a bid from Manchester City, which he later withdrew to try and curry favour with the club.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Agent Kia Joorabchian will demand a large sum of money for his efforts in trying to broker the deal between the two clubs, whose valuations have always been slightly apart.

If a deal cannot be agreed then Man City will happily walk away from the deal, as they did with both Mahrez and Alexis Sanchez in January.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Leicester played hardball on that occasion but they may be willing to come to a compromise, having seen their form dip drastically after Mahrez's public outburst.

They are also aware that the 27-year-old's valuation will decrease as his contract moves closer to the expiry date, which is set for summer 2020.

This saga threatens to bring a sordid end to the career of one of Leicester's greatest ever players. Mahrez was named PFA player of the year as Leicester won the Premier League title two years ago.