Riyad Mahrez 'Loyalty Bonus' Demands Could Prove to Be Final Stumbling Block in Man City Move

Manchester City are close to completing a move for Riyad Mahrez, but could face a significant stumbling block at the final hurdle.
A £75m deal is nearing completion but Mahrez wants a slice of that fee and his greed could yet derail the deal, with Leicester unwilling to bow to the Algerian's demands.
With Mahrez set to move onto a new and more lucrative contract at the Etihad Stadium, Leicester are understandably reluctant to give him a final pay-off.
Another plot twist!#LCFC #ManCityhttps://t.co/oA6VmGYZy0— Mercury LCFC (@LiveLCFC) June 24, 2018
The Leicester Mercury reports that Mahrez feels he is owed a "loyalty bonus" for his services to Leicester, but the Foxes hierarchy are unlikely to pay such a fee to a player whose loyalty has been called into question this year.
Mahrez lodged a transfer request in January after Leicester rejected a bid from Manchester City, which he later withdrew to try and curry favour with the club.
Agent Kia Joorabchian will demand a large sum of money for his efforts in trying to broker the deal between the two clubs, whose valuations have always been slightly apart.
If a deal cannot be agreed then Man City will happily walk away from the deal, as they did with both Mahrez and Alexis Sanchez in January.
Leicester played hardball on that occasion but they may be willing to come to a compromise, having seen their form dip drastically after Mahrez's public outburst.
They are also aware that the 27-year-old's valuation will decrease as his contract moves closer to the expiry date, which is set for summer 2020.
This saga threatens to bring a sordid end to the career of one of Leicester's greatest ever players. Mahrez was named PFA player of the year as Leicester won the Premier League title two years ago.