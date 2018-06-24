Tottenham Fans Frustrated With Star Man's Tweet About Romelu Lukaku After Belgium Brace

By 90Min
June 24, 2018

Tottenham fans have been reacting online to Toby Alderweireld's recent tweet about fellow Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku.

Lukaku's performance against Tunisia saw him move to the top of the goal scoring charts at the World Cup this summer, and Toby Alderweireld was quick to praise his fellow countryman, suggesting that Lukaku was the G.O.A.T (Greatest Of All Time).

Unsurprisingly, Alderweireld's tweet has not been well received by Tottenham fans. Coming into the tournament this summer, Alderweireld was subject to a huge amount of speculation surrounding his future, with a move to Romelu Lukaku's Manchester United being suggested by multiple outlets.

Lukaku is often compared to Tottenham striker Harry Kane, who himself has a fantastic goal scoring record throughout his young career. Fans of the London club appear to be frustrated that Alderweireld would direct such praise to Lukaku, given the speculation surrounding him.

Clearly Alderweireld could simply be supporting his fellow Belgian, who has proven to be pivotal for the Red Devils this summer. Lukaku's fantastic performances thus far have earned him four goals in the tournament, whilst he is also Belgium's record goal scorer at international level.

The 29-year-old centre back was seen as one of the key figures at Tottenham, but found himself out of the starting line up on several occasions this season as a result of a hamstring injury. He made 21 appearances in all competitions last season, and reports suggest that he has grown frustrated with his contractual situation at Tottenham.

He will be entering the final year of his contract next season, but the club do have an option to extend the deal by an extra year. 

If Alderweireld and Tottenham are unable to reach an agreement, they may be looking to sell the Belgian this summer before he is able to leave for free.

