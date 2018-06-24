Uruguay and Atletico Madrid Defender Set to Miss Russia World Cup Clash With Thigh Injury

Uruguay defender Jose Giminez is set to be left out of his side's clash with Russia on Monday as the player is suffering from a thigh injury.

A statement on the Uruguayan FA's official website confirmed the Atletico Madrid defender will not feature in La Celeste's final group game, with the 23-year-old placed on a special training program in attempt to speed up his return to full fitness.

Giminez has played a key role in Uruguay's World Cup campaign so far, scoring the winning goal in the 89th minute of his side's 1-0 win against Egypt in their opening match.

Uruguay have already qualified for the knockout stages of the World Cup, having already won six points from their victories over Egypt and Saudi Arabia. Russia, their opponents on Monday, have also already reached the round of 16 after comprehensive victories in their first two games.

Russia's superior goal difference means Uruguay will need a victory in order to finish top of group A. However, they are likely to face a difficult tie whether they top the group or not, with Spain and Portugal the favourites to progress from Group B.

Giminez began his playing career at Uruguayan side Danubio before completing a move to Atletico Madrid in 2013. He has gone on to make 124 appearances for the Spanish side, becoming an increasingly influential part of manager Diego Simeone's plans.

The defender also made his debut for Uruguay in 2013 and has since made 44 appearances for his country, scoring six goals in the process.