Valencia and Juventus Reach Agreement For €40m Transfer of Joao Cancelo

Valencia and Juventus have finally reached an agreement over the transfer of Joao Cancelo to Turin from the Spanish side.

Reported by Spanish publication Super Deporte, after weeks of negotiations a deal has been struck and the Portuguese right-back will undergo a medical this week to complete his move.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

Cancelo spent the season on loan at Inter where he impressed, gaining the interest of the Scudetto winners who have snapped him up. Inter had an option to purchase Cancelo at the end of his loan though they failed to exercise this option which allowed Juventus the chance to swoop in.

The reported fee is around €40m which is higher than earlier reports stating a lower price as Valencia haggled over a fee for Cancelo.

The sale comes at a price to Valencia, who, due to FFP regulations, have made the sale to fulfil regulations for their summer transfer budget as they try to reinforce for the upcoming season.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

The 24-year-old moved to Valencia in 2015 from Benfica where he progressed through the youth ranks. After racking up 91 appearances over two seasons in La Liga, Cancelo was sent out to Inter for the last campaign.





A medial collateral injury in September halted his start at the San Siro, though post Christmas, Cancelo managed to pin down a regular place making 20 starts and helping to keep nine clean sheets in Serie A which led Inter to a fourth-placed finish.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

Juventus have agreed to pay the full fee over the next three years, with the first payment coming in the form of €15m as the rest is postponed for a later date.